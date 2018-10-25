Jets' Jacob Trouba: Garners helper Wednesday
Trouba extended his consecutive point streak to three games with an assist versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
After a five-game point drought in mid-October, Trouba has stormed back with five points in his last three outings. The blueliner should have plenty of opportunities to continue to write his name on the scoresheet, considering he is averaging 22:19 of ice time per game (fourth highest on the team).
