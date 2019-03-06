Jets' Jacob Trouba: Generates two points
Trouba lit the lamp and dished out an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning.
Trouba is being counted on more offensively since Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Josh Morrissey (upper body) are out. He's stepping up to the plate, as he now has six points -- five on the power play -- in the last six games. Daily fantasy players should look to harvest on Trouba's reasonable price until Byfuglien returns to action.
