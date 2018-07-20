Jets' Jacob Trouba: Hearing completed
Trouba and the Jets had their arbitration hearing Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The two sides still have time to negotiate a long-term deal (or perhaps a bridge contract) before the arbitrator makes a ruling. While injuries have limited the defenseman's productivity the prior two seasons, when he is on the ice, he plays a critical role for the team. In 55 games last year, Trouba logged 21:54 of ice time, including 1:28 with the man advantage, on his way to a 24-point campaign.
