Jets' Jacob Trouba: Hoping to re-sign soon
Trouba would like to get a new contract signed as soon as possible, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun.
Given that Trouba is a restricted free agent, there was little doubt he was going to re-sign with Winnipeg, but fans will certainly be happy to hear the defenseman is eager to get it done sooner rather than later. The 23-year-old was limited to a mere 55 contests this season due to various injuries, but when in the lineup, contributed three goals and 21 helpers for a fifth straight 20-plus point campaign. If he can stay healthy, the Michigan native has the skill set to crack the 30-point mark next year.
