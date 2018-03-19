Jets' Jacob Trouba: In concussion protocol
Trouba is seeing a specialists after being placed in the concussion protocol, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
While coach Paul Maurice did say Trouba "came in feeling good," it's certainly tough news for the defenseman, as he was just two contests back following a 20-game absence. The Jets will likely turn to either Joe Morrow or youngster Tucker Poolman on the third pairing, although Morrow's experience would seem to give him the inside track. It seems unlikely Trouba will be ready in time to face the Kings on Tuesday and probably won't return until Friday's matchup with the Ducks -- at the earliest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...