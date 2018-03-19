Jets' Jacob Trouba: In concussion protocol

Trouba is seeing a specialists after being placed in the concussion protocol, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While coach Paul Maurice did say Trouba "came in feeling good," it's certainly tough news for the defenseman, as he was just two contests back following a 20-game absence. The Jets will likely turn to either Joe Morrow or youngster Tucker Poolman on the third pairing, although Morrow's experience would seem to give him the inside track. It seems unlikely Trouba will be ready in time to face the Kings on Tuesday and probably won't return until Friday's matchup with the Ducks -- at the earliest.