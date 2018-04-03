Jets' Jacob Trouba: Inactive Tuesday
Trouba will not play Tuesday night against the Canadiens, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
The mobile two-way defenseman returned from a concussion Saturday, and while there's been no word of a setback, coach Paul Maurice said he wants to rest any player who's less than 100 percent ahead of the upcoming contest -- so out goes Trouba. Maurice added that the 24-year-old should be able to play Thursday against the Flames, though.
