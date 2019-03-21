Jets' Jacob Trouba: Lends helping hand in win

Trouba finished Wednesday's 3-0 win over Anaheim with a pair of assists.

The defenseman got things started with a power-play assist in the first period, then Trouba found the assist column once again, this time in the third period, picking up a secondary assist on Winnipeg's third and final goal of the evening. The top-pairing blueliner is up to 42 points -- a new career-high that continues to climb -- in 73 games this season.