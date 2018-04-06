Jets' Jacob Trouba: Likely out for finale
Trouba tweaked an injury Friday and is likely to sit out Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets are locked into the second seed in the Central Division, so they have nothing to play for. As such, they have zero reason to risk Trouba's health. Don't expect him to play, especially with all the injury issues the 24-year-old has had this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...