Jets' Jacob Trouba: Likely out for finale

Trouba tweaked an injury Friday and is likely to sit out Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets are locked into the second seed in the Central Division, so they have nothing to play for. As such, they have zero reason to risk Trouba's health. Don't expect him to play, especially with all the injury issues the 24-year-old has had this year.

