Jets' Jacob Trouba: Looks good in return
Trouba notched two assists and four shots on net in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
This was a big night for Trouba, as this was his first game since January 25 due to an ankle injury. He missed 20 contests, which is probably why he only played 14:47 in the game. Still, the fact the Michigan native was able to put up numbers like this after such a long absence is highly encouraging.
