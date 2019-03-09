Jets' Jacob Trouba: Makes goalie's life easier

Trouba blocked five shots and added an assist in Friday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Trouba has four points over his last four games, all of them coming on the power play. He added two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's contest. With the Jets missing Dustin Byfuglien (ankle), Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Joe Morrow (lower body), Trouba has had to step up to fill the void. Based on the numbers, he's done so admirably. Trouba's sitting on 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 67 games this season.