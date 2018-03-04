Jets' Jacob Trouba: Not expected back during road trip

Trouba (ankle) is shooting for a return after Winnipeg's current six-game road trip, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Although Trouba's recovery is progressing and continued without a setback, it appears the original 6-to-8 week recovery timetable is still the plan. The 29-year-old's a big piece of Winnipeg's defensive corps, as he averages 22:09 of ice time and has notched 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 50 games during 2017-18, and should slot back into the first or second defensive pairing when he returns.