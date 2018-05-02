Jets' Jacob Trouba: Notches Gordie Howe hat trick
Trouba had a goal, an assist and a fighting major for a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators. That Game 3 result gave Winnipeg a 2-1 series lead.
Trouba's tally 5:29 into the second period completed a three-goal barrage early in that frame, which allowed the home team to erase the 3-0 lead Nashville had built up by the first intermission. He also drew the lone assist on the Jets' first goal, scored by Paul Stastny. Trouba then showcased his physical side in the third period by fighting Nick Bonino after the two were engaged in a fierce battle for the puck.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...