Jets' Jacob Trouba: Notches Gordie Howe hat trick

Trouba had a goal, an assist and a fighting major for a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators. That Game 3 result gave Winnipeg a 2-1 series lead.

Trouba's tally 5:29 into the second period completed a three-goal barrage early in that frame, which allowed the home team to erase the 3-0 lead Nashville had built up by the first intermission. He also drew the lone assist on the Jets' first goal, scored by Paul Stastny. Trouba then showcased his physical side in the third period by fighting Nick Bonino after the two were engaged in a fierce battle for the puck.