Jets' Jacob Trouba: Notches two assists in comeback win
Trouba recorded a pair of helpers in Sunday's 4-3 win over New York.
Both assists were secondary helpers but they all count the same in the end. Trouba now has two goals and 14 points in 26 games, and the Jets' blueliner was active in Sunday's contest, firing three shots on goal and also blocking a team-high four shots. Also on Sunday, Trouba logged more than 25 minutes of ice time (26:52) for just the fourth time this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...