Jets' Jacob Trouba: Notches two assists in comeback win

Trouba recorded a pair of helpers in Sunday's 4-3 win over New York.

Both assists were secondary helpers but they all count the same in the end. Trouba now has two goals and 14 points in 26 games, and the Jets' blueliner was active in Sunday's contest, firing three shots on goal and also blocking a team-high four shots. Also on Sunday, Trouba logged more than 25 minutes of ice time (26:52) for just the fourth time this season.