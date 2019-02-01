Jets' Jacob Trouba: On pace for career year

Trouba recorded a pair of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue jackets.

Trouba also recorded two shots, giving him multiple shots on goal in each of the past six games. Known more for his steady defensive play, Trouba's taken a step forward offensively, with 26 points through 51 games. Barring an injury, the 24-year-old blueliner will almost certainly eclipse his 2016-17 career high of 33 points -- that's the only campaign in which he's topped the 30-point mark to date.