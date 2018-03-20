Jets' Jacob Trouba: Out indefinitely
Trouba was officially diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
When Trouba returns to the lineup is up in the air, but it certainly won't be Tuesday versus Los Angeles. The defenseman has been snakebit by injuries this season, as he previously missed 20 games due to an ankle issue. Joe Morrow will get the first crack at replacing Trouba on the blue line, but don't be surprised to see Tucker Poolman get a look as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...