Jets' Jacob Trouba: Out indefinitely

Trouba was officially diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

When Trouba returns to the lineup is up in the air, but it certainly won't be Tuesday versus Los Angeles. The defenseman has been snakebit by injuries this season, as he previously missed 20 games due to an ankle issue. Joe Morrow will get the first crack at replacing Trouba on the blue line, but don't be surprised to see Tucker Poolman get a look as well.