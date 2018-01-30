Jets' Jacob Trouba: Placed on injured reserve
Trouba (ankle) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.
This move shouldn't come as a surprise considering Trouba is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his ankle ailment. The Jets will turn to Tucker Poolman to fill out the lineup until Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...