Jets' Jacob Trouba: Placed on injured reserve

Trouba (ankle) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise considering Trouba is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his ankle ailment. The Jets will turn to Tucker Poolman to fill out the lineup until Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) is cleared to return.

