Jets' Jacob Trouba: Posts another multi-point night
Trouba registered a goal and three points in a 7-4 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has experienced health problems each of the last two seasons, but being healthy through the beginning of January this season has helped Trouba post four goals and 21 points. He's on pace for career highs in assists, points, and plus/minus. Reaching a career best in goals isn't out of the realm of possibilities either.
