Jets' Jacob Trouba: Practices in non-contact jersey

Trouba (concussion) took part in practice Saturday wearing a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Even though he still needs to be cleared for contact before being eligible to return, Trouba's presence at practice Saturday still marks a step int he right direction. More information on his timeline for return should surface once he's cleared for contact.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories