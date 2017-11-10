Jets' Jacob Trouba: Racking up helpers

Trouba has notched assists in three straight outings.

While Trouba may still be looking for his first goal of the campaign, he is quietly compiling helpers -- including his current three-game point streak. The Michigan native continues to log big minutes for the Jets (22:18 per game), including 2:11 on the power play. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 2012 first-round pick hasn't capitalize on his opportunities with the man advantage as just one of his points has been recorded with the extra attacker.