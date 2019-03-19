Jets' Jacob Trouba: Reaches 40-point mark

Trouba picked up a power-play assist and five blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

The helper extended Trouba's career high in points to 40 (six goals, 34 assists). Trouba has also blocked 149 shots and dished 96 hits in 72 appearances this season. He's seeing first-unit power-play time while Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is out of action, leading to Trouba posting a personal-best 15 points on the man advantage this year. Long the subject of trade rumors, the strong campaign has surely boosted his value.