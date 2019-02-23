Jets' Jacob Trouba: Records three-point night
Trouba posted three assists, two of which came on the power play, in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
With the three helpers, Trouba has set a new career high in points (34). He's managed to do that with only four goals, which is more than what he scored last season but half of his goal-scoring production from 2016-17. His goals are down in large part to far fewer shots on net this season. Still, Trouba's career-high 30 assists have still helped him post 34 points in 61 games.
