Jets' Jacob Trouba: Registers pair of points

Trouba tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Friday.

The Jets scored twice on the power play, but Trouba wasn't involved on those scores, as his came at even strength. Fantasy owners would probably like to see more man advantage production from the young blueliner, but scoring at even strength is an even more encouraging sign for Trouba. He had one even-strength point in the last 11 games coming into Friday.