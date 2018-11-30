Jets' Jacob Trouba: Scores rare goal in win
Trouba scored and added an assist Thursday in a 6-5 win over Chicago.
Trouba's goal Thursday was the Jets' defenseman's first marker in over a month, his last one coming all the way back on Oct. 22. In addition to his two points, the 24-year-old registered four shots and finished a plus-4 for the game. He now has two goals and 12 points in 24 games this season.
