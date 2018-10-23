Jets' Jacob Trouba: Seals deal in overtime
Trouba scored an overtime goal during Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
Trouba picked up a rebound off Kyle Connor's rebound to complete the Jets' comeback. The 24-year-old blueliner has now fired 15 shots on goal and finally got one through. Trouba has six points in nine games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.