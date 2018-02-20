Jets' Jacob Trouba: Sidelined until mid-March

Coach Paul Maurice indicated Tuesday that he believes Trouba (ankle) will remain sidelined until mid-March, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Trouba was handed a 6-to-8 week timetable for return when he initially suffered the ankle injury Jan. 28. A mid-March return would fit into the early end of that spectrum, providing a sizeable boost for the Jets and fantasy owners alike on the back end. Prior to the injury, Trouba had racked up 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) and a plus-6 rating over 50 contests this season.