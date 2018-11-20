Jets' Jacob Trouba: Snags assist versus Canucks

Trouba garnered a helper in Monday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

Trouba -- who remains bogged down in a 10-game goalless streak -- is on pace for a career year that would see him crack the 30-point mark for just the second time. The Michigan native's inconsistent role on the power play limits his fantasy value, yet he remains a decent mid-range option.

