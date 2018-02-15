Jets' Jacob Trouba: Still not skating
Trouba (ankle) has yet to resume skating, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Trouba has been sidelined since mid-January, with a 6-8 week timeline to return. Considering the 2012 first-round pick is still not able to get on the ice, fantasy owners may want to plan for him to be out closer to the eight week mark. Until the defenseman is cleared to return, Ben Chiarot figures to continue deputizing on the Jets' blue line -- although Tucker Poolman could get a look or two as well.
