Jets' Jacob Trouba: Strong preseason effort Monday

Trouba recorded two helpers -- one on the power play -- to go with two shots and three blocks in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason triumph over Calgary.

Trouba was one of the few regulars in the lineup for either side, and he showed why in this one. While he took advantage of power-play time here, Trouba doesn't normally play much with the extra man, having registered between three and six power-play points in each of his five NHL campaigns.