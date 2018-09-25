Jets' Jacob Trouba: Strong preseason effort Monday
Trouba recorded two helpers -- one on the power play -- to go with two shots and three blocks in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason triumph over Calgary.
Trouba was one of the few regulars in the lineup for either side, and he showed why in this one. While he took advantage of power-play time here, Trouba doesn't normally play much with the extra man, having registered between three and six power-play points in each of his five NHL campaigns.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...