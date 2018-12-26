Jets' Jacob Trouba: Struggling to produce

Trouba is pointless in his previous nine outings.

Despite his lack of offensive contributions, Trouba continues to log big minutes, as he is averaging 20:32 of ice time during his slump. With 15 points through 36 games this season, the blueliner should still be capable of hitting the 30-point mark for the second time in his NHL career.

