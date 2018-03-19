Jets' Jacob Trouba: Suffers injury against Dallas
Trouba left Sunday's game against Dallas during the third period and won't return.
Trouba laid a hit on Jamie Benn, but when he got up it appeared he was dealing with discomfort, and it was shortly announced he wouldn't return. This is unfortunate for Trouba who just came back from an ankle injury that sidelined him 20 games, and if he isn't able to go Tuesday against Los Angeles, Tucker Poolman figures to draw into the lineup.
