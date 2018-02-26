Jets' Jacob Trouba: Takes big leap in recovery
Trouba (ankle) was back on the ice working with assistant coach Todd Woodcroft on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Most of the league-wide attention this week concerns the trade deadline and how it impacts the various teams involved, but rest assured, the playoff-bound Jets have a close eye on Trouba's recovery. The mobile rearguard, who has been out since Jan. 25, remains on injured reserve, but this latest development qualifies as a big step forward.
