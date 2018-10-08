Jets' Jacob Trouba: Takes leave of absence

Trouba missed practice Monday for a leave of absence, but is expected to suit up against the Kings on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.

Trouba's absence is clearly personal in nature, but coach Paul Maurice gave no indication it will cause him to miss Tuesday's matchup. If the defenseman was unable to play, Dmitry Kulikov figures to slot into the lineup and the team probably would call up Tucker Poolman or Sami Niku.