Jets' Jacob Trouba: Taking on bigger power-play role

Trouba saw a significant uptick in power-play ice time (2:23) Monday against Vancouver.

With Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) considered week-to-week, Trouba figures to take on a bigger role on the power play. Fantasy owners no doubt will be hoping that the blueliner's additional opportunities with the man advantage will translate into goals and end his seven-game drought. If the 23-year-old fails to step up, Tyler Myers could also be tasked with the responsibility of replacing Byfuglien.