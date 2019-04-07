Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies eighth goal
Trouba scored a goal with four shots on net in a 4-2 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
The 25-year-old finished the season on a high note, posting two goals and 11 points in the final 11 games. Trouba has played six NHL seasons, and this was the first one where he dressed for all 82 games. That helped him post a career-high 42 assists, 50 points and 162 shots on net. He also had eight goals.
