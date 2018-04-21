Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies first goal of Game 5

Trouba scored a goal on three shots during a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.

The young defenseman got the Jets off a running Friday, scoring the first of four goals that the Jets would tally in the first 12 minutes. That basically ended the series right then and there. Trouba didn't have a point in the first four games, so it was nice to see him get onto the scoresheet. His four-game pointless streak to begin the playoffs matched his longest point drought of the 2017-18 regular season.