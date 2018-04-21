Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies first goal of Game 5
Trouba scored a goal on three shots during a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.
The young defenseman got the Jets off a running Friday, scoring the first of four goals that the Jets would tally in the first 12 minutes. That basically ended the series right then and there. Trouba didn't have a point in the first four games, so it was nice to see him get onto the scoresheet. His four-game pointless streak to begin the playoffs matched his longest point drought of the 2017-18 regular season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...