Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies pair of helpers in big win
Trouba registered two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Since going pointless over an 11-game stretch, Trouba has tallied three points over his last three contests -- all assists. The defenseman has not scored a goal in over a month with his last one coming back on Dec. 4. The 24-year-old will look to continue his recent run of good form when the Jets take on Colorado two days from now, on Tuesday.
