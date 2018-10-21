Jets' Jacob Trouba: Trio of assists in win
Trouba put up three assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over Arizona.
The points snapped a five-game point drought. Trouba has five helpers in eight games this season, but don't overrate his fantasy value. He's delivered just one full season in five and averaged about 60 games a season in the rest. Trouba's best came in 2016-17 with 33 points in 60 games. But his lack of power-play time pushes him down the rankings.
