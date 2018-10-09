Jets' Jacob Trouba: Will play Tuesday
Trouba, as expected, will be in the lineup against the Kings on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Trouba was given a leave of absence for Monday's practice session, as well as Tuesday's game-day skate, but it won't have any impact on his availability versus Los Angeles. Despite not logging any time on the power play, the blueliner has notched a pair of assists in the first two outings of the year.
