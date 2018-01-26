Phillips was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Phillips recall is a mere formality that allows Michael Hutchinson to be assigned to the minors, thereby making him eligible for the AHL All-Star Game. There is little chance the 24-year-old Phillips will see the ice, even if he is still on the roster ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Lightning. The Ontario native has played more games with ECHL Jacksonville (16) than with the Moose (three) this year and could find himself back with the Icemen once Steve Mason (concussion) is healthy -- which will push all the goalies down the organizational depth chart.