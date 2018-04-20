Phillips was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

In order to feel comfortable with their backup situation, the Jets promoted Michael Hutchinson from the Moose after Steve Mason (undisclosed) was injured in practice. However, with AHL Manitoba in the hunt for the Calder Cup, Phillips was sent down in order to provide additional depth and not overburden the Jets' minor-league affiliate. At the end of the day, what matters most for fantasy owners is that Connor Hellebuyck is healthy and will be between the pipes for Game 5 against the Wild on Friday.