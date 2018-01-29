Play

Phillips was returned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Phillips' stint with the Jets was never going to last beyond the NHL All-Star Game. In fact, once veteran Steve Mason (concussion) is cleared to resume his role as the No. 2 in Winnipeg, the 24-year-old Phillips will likely find himself back in the ECHL with the Jacksonville Icemen.

