Phillips was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

With the postseason beginning Wednesday and both of the team's top-two netminders healthy, Phillips' recall likely signifies that he'll serve as the Jets' third goaltender for the playoffs. Splitting time between the ECHL and AHL this season, Phillips posted a 2.76 GAA, .912 save percentage, and 6-7-0 record in 16 games with Manitoba this campaign. That being said, the 25-year-old Phillips has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's highly unlikely that he'd be given his first NHL appearance in the postseason.

