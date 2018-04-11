Jets' Jamie Phillips: Joining big club for postseason
Phillips was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With the postseason beginning Wednesday and both of the team's top-two netminders healthy, Phillips' recall likely signifies that he'll serve as the Jets' third goaltender for the playoffs. Splitting time between the ECHL and AHL this season, Phillips posted a 2.76 GAA, .912 save percentage, and 6-7-0 record in 16 games with Manitoba this campaign. That being said, the 25-year-old Phillips has yet to make his NHL debut, and it's highly unlikely that he'd be given his first NHL appearance in the postseason.
