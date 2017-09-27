Kostalek (undisclosed) was reassigned to the minors Wednesday.

Per NHL rules, Kostalek must have been cleared from his undisclosed injury prior to getting shipped off to the Moose. The defenseman might be capable of eating up big minutes given his hockey sense and skating ability, but lacks a defined scoring touch -- he registered a mere seven points in 60 contests last year. While he could earn a call-up for his defensive capabilities, fantasy owners probably shouldn't depend on him for blue line scoring.