Harkins potted a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Harkins has five goals and three assists for a career-high point total. Granted, the sample size is small at 98 career contests, but we see flashes of the potential that made Harkins a second-round (No. 47 overall) pick in the 2015 draft. The 24-year-old operates in a fourth-line capacity and that dampens his appeal this early in his career.