Harkins (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup against Edmonton on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Harkins will slot into a fourth-line center role after being sidelined for the club's previous four contests. In nine outings this year, the 23-year-old forward has managed just four shots, two hits and four PIM while averaging a mere 8:23 of ice time.