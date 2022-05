Harkins notched two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Harkins and the fourth line picked up two of the Jets' goals, as he set up linemates Morgan Barron and Dominic Toninato in the contest. With three assists in his last four games, Harkins showed a little life on offense at the end of the season. The 24-year-old forward finished 2021-22 with 13 points, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-8 rating in 77 appearances.