Harkins scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Harkins made 26 appearances this season, but only put up two points in limited action. The 23-year-old could see some time in the playoffs if Andrew Copp (undisclosed) and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) can't suit up. Harkins is unlikely to play above the fourth line.