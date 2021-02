Harkins (lower body) was sporting a full-contact sweater in Sunday's practice, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Harkins hasn't seen game action since Feb. 2 as he continues to manage the lower-body issue. This news is positive for the 23-year-old, as he appears trending toward a return to the lineup after a full practice regimen Sunday. Harkins will still need to be activated off injured reserve to enter the lineup, but once he's cleared, he's expected to push for a bottom-six role.