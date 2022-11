Harkins scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Harkins hasn't done much on offense in general this season, but he's picked up a goal and an assist -- his only two points -- in the last three games. His tally Friday gave the Jets a brief 2-1 lead in the first period. The 25-year-old has added six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-4 rating through six contests while playing mainly in a bottom-six role.