Harkins was placed on waivers Monday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Harkins has contributed three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 11 blocks and 16 hits in 22 games this season. Winnipeg may get back Nate Schmidt (upper body) for Tuesday's game against Calgary, so Harkins could be heading to AHL Manitoba if he clears to open a roster spot.